TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is continuing to monitor Tropical Storm Philippe and a disturbance with a 90% chance of development.

The NHC said an area of showers and thunderstorms located about halfway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles has shown little change in organization.

The system is likely to become a tropical depression or storm in the next day or so as long as it remains far from Tropical Storm Philippe, which is to the storm’s west.

If the system does form, it will be named Rina.

The NHC is also tracking Tropical Storm Philippe, which is located about 560 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands.

Philippe’s maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph. The storm will likely weaken this weekend.

Forecasters said Philippe may produce 1 to 3 inches of rain across the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and portions of Puerto Rico this weekend and into early next week.