TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is tracking a storm that has an 80 percent chance of formation and could become a tropical depression this week.

The system, located about midway between the Windward Islands and the Cabo Verde Islands, is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Meteorologists said the system will likely become a tropical depression over the next few days while it moves across the central and western tropical Atlantic.

The NHC said people in the Lesser Antilles should monitor the progress of the system.

Over the next two days, the system has a medium chance of formation at 50 percent. It has an 80% chance of formation over the next seven days.

Extended forecasts show the system making a turn before it reaches the U.S.