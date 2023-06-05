TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disturbance in the northeast Atlantic.

The disturbance has a 10% chance of subtropical development in the next seven days, according to the National Hurricane Center. The system could develop “some subtropical characteristics” in the next few days.

The area of low pressure is located in the northeastern Atlantic Ocean between the Azores and Canary Islands, according to the National Hurricane Center.

“By late in the week, however, the system is expected to move northeastward over cooler waters ending its chances of subtropical development,” the National Hurricane Center said.