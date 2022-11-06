TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Storm activity near Puerto Rico could end up impacting Florida’s east coast this week, the National Hurricane Center.

The NHC said an area of low pressure was producing disorganized storms around 100 miles north of Puerto Rico as it continued to move northward, potentially bringing bad weather to the Sunshine State.

“It’s looking likely that the tropical wave near Puerto Rico may organize and head toward Florida’s east coast this week,” WFLA meteorologist Leigh Spann said. “It could be a tropical or subtropical storm in the next few days.”

At 7 a.m. Sunday, the NHC said the disturbance had a 70% chance of formation over the next two days and a 90% chance over the next five days.

“The system will create high surf and coastal flooding for the east coast, but it will also increase our wind and rain chances for the middle of the week,” Spann said. “The highest rain chances and strongest winds look to occur on Thursday.”

The NHC said much of the southeastern coast of the United States and parts of the Bahamas could see a risk of flooding, gale-force winds, rough surf, and beach erosion.

Meanwhile, the NHC said there was another disturbance several hundred miles east of Bermuda that could result in a short-lived tropical depression or storm Sunday. It is expected to move in a northeastern direction before hitting a strong cold front.