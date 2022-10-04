One of two disturbances in the Atlantic now has a 80% chance of becoming a tropical depression sometime in the next five days, the National Hurricane Center said.

According to the NHC, a broad area of low pressure has continued to produce showers and thunderstorms over the Atlantic, a few hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

The system is expected to move generally northwestward over the eastern Atlantic and is likely to form into a tropical depression sometime in the next day or two. Forecasters are giving it a 70% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm in the next 48 hours, and an 80% chance of becoming one sometime in the next five days.

Forecasters are also watching a tropical wave that had disorganized showers and thunderstorms a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands.

Some slow development is possible as it makes its way west toward the islands and the eastern Caribbean Sea. The NHC said interests in the Windward Islands should monitor the storm’s progress. It has a low 30% chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm sometime in the next five days.

The next named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is Julia.