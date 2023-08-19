TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A disturbance in the eastern Atlantic has a high chance to develop into a tropical depression, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The NHC’s 8 a.m. advisory said an area of storm activity in the east tropical Atlantic had a 70% chance of development within the next two days.

“We are watching several disturbances in the Atlantic,” Max Defender 8 meteorologist Eric Stone said. “The far eastern wave has the best chance to become a tropical depression over the next day or so with a lesser chance regarding the other disturbances.”

Those three other areas have low chances of development within the next two days, and they are not expected to impact Florida directly.

“Model plots take the Atlantic disturbances far from Florida, but the disturbance just east of south Florida will move over the state and bring showers and storms Sunday along with breezy conditions before it moves in the Gulf of Mexico,” Stone said. “Once it reaches the western Gulf it could become a depression as it moves toward Texas next week.”

If any system gains enough strength to become a tropical storm, it will take the name Emily.