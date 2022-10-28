TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center has raised the odds for a tropical depression to form over the Caribbean sometime this week.

Forecasters say a low pressure system is currently producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms in and around the Windward Islands over the southeastern Caribbean Sea, in a favorable environment for gradual development.

“A tropical depression is likely to form this weekend or early next week while the disturbance moves slowly westward or west-northwestward over the Caribbean,” the center said.

The NHC is giving the wave a 20% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm sometime in the next two days, and a high 70% chance of developing into one sometime in the next five.

“Most models take this system generally to the west,” Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann said.

The NHC is monitoring a second wave near Bermuda, but it was given a low 20% chance of formation over the next two days.

“Environmental conditions are forecast to be only marginally conducive, and any development should be slow to occur,” the NHC said. “By late Saturday, upper-level winds are forecast to become even less favorable for development, and the low is expected to begin interacting with an approaching frontal system.”

The next named storm of the 2022 hurricane season would be Lisa.