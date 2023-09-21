TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is monitoring Hurricane Nigel and two areas in the Atlantic that have the potential to develop later this week and into the weekend.

The NHC said a non-tropical low-pressure system is expected to form within a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms to the east of Florida’s peninsula within the next day or so.

Meteorologists said the low will likely bring gusty winds, heavy rain and high surf to portions of the southeast and mid-Atlantic late this week and into the weekend.

The system will bring in dry air to the Tampa Bay area on Saturday and through most of Sunday.

The NHC gave the system a 40 percent chance of development over the next seven days.

A tropical wave located near the Cabo Verde Islands has a high chance of developing over the next seven days, according to the NHC.

Activity in the tropics (NHC)

Meteorologists said the tropical wave is expected to merge with another disturbance located a few hundred miles to its west in a few days.

Forecasters believe the system could become a tropical depression later this week or this weekend while it moves westward across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic. The system has a 70 percent chance of development over the next seven days.

The NHC is still monitoring Hurricane Nigel, which is a Category 1 storm with 85 mph winds.

Nigel is moving toward the northeast near 30 mph and is expected to continue moving quickly over the next day or so.

Hurricane Nigel’s track (NHC)

Forecasters said Ngel will begin to weaken over the next few days and will become a post-tropical cyclone by Friday.

Swells from Nigel are still affecting Bermuda. The swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. The swells should gradually subside through Thursday night.