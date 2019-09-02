Breaking News
LIVE COVERAGE: Latest on Hurricane Dorian
Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8
LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Disney World closing early on Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Dorian

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:
walt disney world magic kingdom_1558640249063.jpg.jpg

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – The happiest place on earth will be closing early ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

Park Hours

  • Magic Kingdom Park: 8:00 A.M. – 3 P.M. (opening at 7:00 A.M. for Extra Magic Hours)
  • EPCOT: 7:00 A.M. – 3 P.M.
  • Disney’s Hollywood Studios: 9:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M. (opening at 6:00 A.M. for Extra Magic Hours)
  • Disney’s Animal Kingdom: 8:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M. (opening at 7:00 A.M. for Extra Magic Hours)
  • Disney Springs: 10:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M.
  • ESPN Wide World of Sports: Closed
  • Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park: Closed
  • Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park: 10:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M.
  • Winter Summerland Miniature Golf: 10:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M.
  • Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf: 10:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M.

Disney Resort hotels will remain open. However, Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground will be closed at 3:00 P.M. Tuesday and will reopen following the storm when it is safe to do so.

Anyone who purchased event tickets can contact Disney at (407) 939-7818 or email at Ticket.Inquiries@DisneyWorld.com

This is not the first time this has happened as back in 2017 Hurricane Irma forced many amusement parks and tourist attractions to close.

For more information visit Disney’s website.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss