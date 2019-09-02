Disney World closing early on Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Dorian

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – The happiest place on earth will be closing early ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

Park Hours

Magic Kingdom Park: 8:00 A.M. – 3 P.M. (opening at 7:00 A.M. for Extra Magic Hours)

EPCOT: 7:00 A.M. – 3 P.M.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios: 9:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M. (opening at 6:00 A.M. for Extra Magic Hours)

Disney’s Animal Kingdom: 8:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M. (opening at 7:00 A.M. for Extra Magic Hours)

Disney Springs: 10:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M.

ESPN Wide World of Sports: Closed

Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park: Closed

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park: 10:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M.

Winter Summerland Miniature Golf: 10:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M.

Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf: 10:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M.

Disney Resort hotels will remain open. However, Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground will be closed at 3:00 P.M. Tuesday and will reopen following the storm when it is safe to do so.

Anyone who purchased event tickets can contact Disney at (407) 939-7818 or email at Ticket.Inquiries@DisneyWorld.com

This is not the first time this has happened as back in 2017 Hurricane Irma forced many amusement parks and tourist attractions to close.

For more information visit Disney’s website.