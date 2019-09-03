Disney World to resume semi-normal operations Wednesday

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – As Hurricane Dorian continues it’s path northward, Disney World has released its hours for Wednesday.
Park Hours
- Magic Kingdom: 8 a.m.-10 p.m.
- Epcot: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
- Hollywood Studios: 9 a.m.-10 p.m.
- Animal Kingdom: 8 a.m.-9 p.m.
- Disney Springs: 10 a.m.-12 a.m.
- Blizzard Beach: Closed
- Typhoon Lagoon: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Winter Summerland Miniature Golf: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Due to schedule-related impacts associated with Hurricane Dorian, morning Extra Magic Hours will not be available on Wednesday. The Magic Kingdom Park will host evening Extra Magic Hours from 10 p.m. – 12 a.m.
For the latest updates visit Disney’s website.