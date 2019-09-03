Breaking News
Disney World to resume semi-normal operations Wednesday

Tracking the Tropics

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – As Hurricane Dorian continues it’s path northward, Disney World has released its hours for Wednesday.

Park Hours

  • Magic Kingdom: 8 a.m.-10 p.m.
  • Epcot: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
  • Hollywood Studios: 9 a.m.-10 p.m.
  • Animal Kingdom: 8 a.m.-9 p.m.
  • Disney Springs: 10 a.m.-12 a.m.
  • Blizzard Beach: Closed
  • Typhoon Lagoon: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Winter Summerland Miniature Golf: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Due to schedule-related impacts associated with Hurricane Dorian, morning Extra Magic Hours will not be available on Wednesday. The Magic Kingdom Park will host evening Extra Magic Hours from 10 p.m. – 12 a.m.

For the latest updates visit Disney’s website.

