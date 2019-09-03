Disney World to resume semi-normal operations Wednesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- For more than 24 hours, Hurricane Dorian ravaged the Bahamas, moving at 1 mph and then halting to a stop. While the storm has sped to a whopping 5 mph, scientists are noticing a trend in the speed of tropical systems.

According to a June study published by federal scientists at NASA and NOAA, more North Atlantic hurricanes have been stalling in the same way, leading to heavier rainfall.