Disney, Legoland, SeaWorld announce closures as Dorian nears

FILE- This Jan. 26, 2006 file photo shows Cinderella’s Castle at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Fans have been traveling to Central and South Florida for decades to get a glimpse of veteran stars and new prospects alike during spring training. Orlando is the theme park capital of the world, […]

TAMPA (WFLA) – As Hurricane Dorian closes in on Florida, many of the state’s major amusement parks are adjusting their schedules.

Disney World:

Magic Kingdom Park: 8:00 A.M. – 3 P.M. (opening at 7:00 A.M. for Extra Magic Hours)

EPCOT: 7:00 A.M. – 3 P.M.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios: 9:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M. (opening at 6:00 A.M. for Extra Magic Hours)

Disney’s Animal Kingdom: 8:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M. (opening at 7:00 A.M. for Extra Magic Hours)

Disney Springs: 10:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M.

ESPN Wide World of Sports: Closed

Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park: Closed

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park: 10:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M.

Winter Summerland Miniature Golf: 10:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M.

Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf: 10:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M.

For more information visit Disney’s website.

Seaworld: Seaworld will also be closed on Tuesday due to Hurricane Dorian. Guests are asked to call 407-545-5550 to reschedule your visit.

Legoland: Out of an abundance of caution LEGOLAND’s theme park and water park will be closed on Tuesday, September 3. Legoland is expected to re-open on Wednesday, September 4 pending the track of Hurricane Dorian. LEGOLAND Hotel will remain open.

As of now, Universal Studios is open however, Universal’s Volcano Bay Water Theme Park will be closed.