TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Most Disney Cruises will go on as planned as of Tuesday in the wake of Hurricane Ian, according to a statement on the Disney website.

Disney said it’s monitoring the storm and based on the projected forecast, it anticipates the Disney Wish, Disney Fantasy and Disney Dream will sail as scheduled.

“However, there is a possibility that the Disney Wish will return to Port Canaveral on Friday,” according to Disney, which is later than originally scheduled.

Disney said it will notify guests if it’s necessary to delay the Sept. 30 sailing of the Disney Wish.