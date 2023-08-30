TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee.

“Do not go outside in the midst of this storm if it’s calm where you are it maybe because you are in the eye of the storm and those conditions will change very quickly so wherever you are hunker down and don’t take anything for granted here this is a very very powerful storm,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis advised people to stay inside, stay off the roads, and continue the preparation for the Category 4 storm.

“My concern is protecting the people of Florida and being ready to go,” DeSantis said.

Video: Chief Meteorologist Jeff Berardelli gives the latest update on Hurricane Idalia.

To ensure your safety, assume all downed power lines are hot and avoid them.

Alongside DeSantis were FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie, Major General John D. Haas, U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral Doug Schofield, and Leon County Commissioner Christian Caban.

Guthrie said a 2 to 3 storm surge is expected in the Tampa Bay area. With the increasing amount of tornado warnings, Guthrie advises you to take proper shelter in your home by getting in a room with limited windows and covering your head.

In the news conference, General Haas said along with helicopters, there are 2,400 vehicles, 1,400 aircrafts, and 23 small watercrafts to support search and rescue operations ready to go for any rescues.