Hurricane Prep Week Day 2: Develop an evacuation plan

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Monday, May 4 marks the second day of the National Hurricane Center’s Hurricane Preparedness Week. Developing an evacuation plan is the next topic for discussion.

The week kicked off on Sunday with the topic of determining your risk.

After you have determined the threats you may face before, during and after a hurricane, you need to think about having an evacuation plan.

If you determined storm surge was a threat to your area, you are more than likely in an evacuation zone and having an evacuation plan is that much more important.

Having one no matter the scenario is key. Remember to think about your pets and to have multiple options for routes.

If an evacuation order is issued, you will want to leave right away, not waste time thinking about your plan when the time comes.

Write your plan down and share it with friends and family members.

To find out what evacuation zone you are in, visit the Know Your Zone website. To read a little more about having an evacuation plan, visit the National Hurricane Center’s site for today’s topic.

