Day 1 Hurricane Prep Week: Determining Your Risk

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – May 3rd is the first day of the 2020 Hurricane Preparedness Week. Sunday’s topic revolves around determining your risk.
Every hurricane or tropical storm will pose a risk to your family and home but, depending on where you live, those threats will be different.
It’s important to think about the threats you might face for your area. A few threats to examine include storm surge, rip currents, flooding, tornadoes and strong wind.
Storm surge and rip currents are more of a coastal threat but flooding can happen anywhere.
Think about the threats you may face and determine how you will prepare your family and home if a hurricane threatens.
For more information hurricane preparation, visit the National Hurricane Center’s page here.
