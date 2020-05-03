Day 1 Hurricane Prep Week: Determining Your Risk

Breaking News
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – May 3rd is the first day of the 2020 Hurricane Preparedness Week. Sunday’s topic revolves around determining your risk.

Every hurricane or tropical storm will pose a risk to your family and home but, depending on where you live, those threats will be different.

It’s important to think about the threats you might face for your area. A few threats to examine include storm surge, rip currents, flooding, tornadoes and strong wind.

Storm surge and rip currents are more of a coastal threat but flooding can happen anywhere.

Think about the threats you may face and determine how you will prepare your family and home if a hurricane threatens.

For more information hurricane preparation, visit the National Hurricane Center’s page here.

