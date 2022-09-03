TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Danielle has weakened, turning back into a tropical storm while it stays almost stationary in the Atlantic Ocean.

In its 8 a.m. update, The National Hurricane Center said that Danielle had max sustained winds of 70 mph while it moved west at a slow 1 mph.

However, the storm is expected to strengthen over the next few days, possibly returning to hurricane strength Sunday.

There are no coastal warnings for Danielle at this time.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Earl continues to move west northwest at 13 mph. That system had 40 mph as of 8 a.m.