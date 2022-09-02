TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Danielle has strengthened into a category one hurricane — becoming the first hurricane of the Atlantic Season, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The NHC said Hurricane Danielle had max sustained winds of 75 mph and was moving west at 1 mph.

At this time, there are no coastal warnings or watches.

The NHC said the storm is expected to keep moving slowly over the open Atlantic before moving northeast next week.

However, the storm is expected to strength over the next few days.