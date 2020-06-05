Cristobal moving toward Gulf Coast, storm surge expected

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Cristobal continues to bring heavy rainfall over Mexico and Central America Friday.

The system, which weakened from a tropical storm to a tropical depression yesterday, is moving north-northeast over Mexico with 35 mph winds.

The National Hurricane Center said damaging and deadly flooding was already occurring in portions of Mexico and Central America. Cristobal is expected to bring more heavy rain to the area through the end of the week. Mexico, portions of the Yucatan Peninsula, and the Pacific coast from Chiapas to Guatemala and El Salvado will see the heaviest rainfall.

No coastal watches or warnings in are currently effect.

The latest track from the NHC brings Cristobal back north across the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. They said there is a risk of tropical storm force winds this weekend in Louisiana and the western Florida Panhandle, and a risk of dangerous storm surge from Louisiana to the Florida Big Bend. Heavy rainfall will spread into portions of the Gulf Coast this weekend with areas of flash flooding possible.

The NHC said storm surge and tropical storm watches will likely be issued for portions of the Gulf Coast today.

LATEST STORIES: