TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A tropical wave rolling off the west coast of Africa was given a low chance of development over the next week by the National Hurricane Center.

The wave is forecast to move off the coast later Thursday and into early Friday where it will drift toward the eastern and central tropical Atlantic during the early to middle part of next week.

NHC said so far, environmental conditions may be conducive to gradual development.

The chances of formation over the next 48 hours are next to none, however, the formation chance through the next seven days stands at 20%.

“It is extraordinarily rare to see tropical development in this area during the month of June,” WFLA Meteorologist Amanda Holly said.

Since records began in 1851, fewer than ten storms have formed in this region.

“It is a combination of water temperatures that resemble the August and September timeframe along, with very weak winds in the upper atmosphere,” Holly added. “Luckily, the environmental conditions closer to home are not as favorable for development, so even if it comes in this direction, it will likely stay weak, but it is too early to call where it will be.”