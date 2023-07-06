Video above: Can we use the past to predict future tropical development?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Colorado State University, in its latest forecast, is now predicting an “above-average” hurricane season.

The forecast, released on Thursday, is now predicting 18 named storms, nine hurricanes, and four major hurricanes.

The average hurricane season sees 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes, according to Colorado State University.

“This hurricane season got off to a quick start, with four named systems in June,” News Channel 8 Meteorologist Rebecca Barry said. “That is most likely the reason for the increased numbers in CSU’s update.”

Colorado State University meteorologists were initially forecasting a slightly below average hurricane season due to El Nino conditions, but due to “the extreme anomalous warmth in the tropical and subtropical Atlantic,” the forecast has been updated.

The water temperatures “may counteract some of the typical El Nino-driven increase in vertical wind shear,” according to the forecast.

Residents in coastal areas are encouraged to prepare for every hurricane season the same way, regardless of the forecast.

“It’s important to remember that even if we were to have dozens of fish storms, it would be considered an active season, even if the storms were of no consequence to anyone,” Barry said. “If you are impacted by one storm, it would be a bad season for you, so it is less about how many storms we see and more important where those storms impact.”

The 2023 Atlantic Basin hurricane season officially began on June 1, and ends on Nov. 30. This season’s names include: Arlene, Bret, Cindy, Don, Emily, Franklin, Gert, Harold, Idalia, Jose, Katia, Lee, Margot, Nigel, Ophelia, Philippe, Rina, Sean, Tammy, Vince, and Whitney.

