TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Several Jayhawk helicopter crews from the Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 were deployed to the Andros Islands to help people evacuate from the Hurricane Dorian aftermath in the Bahamas.

According to the Coast Guard, four Jayhawk aircrews completed five medical evacuations of 19 people from the Marsh Harbour Clinic to Nassau International Airport on Monday.

The Coast Guard plans to continue its search in the Bahamas at first light Tuesday.