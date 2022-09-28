TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Video posted by a Cape Coral resident shows him bracing for Category 4 Hurricane Ian “Ron Burgundy” style.

The video, provided by TMX, was shot from Steve Carrier’s back door, according to a tweet.

“#HurricaneIan fixing to run thru my area of #FortMyers / #CapeCoral today,” he tweeted.

The City of Cape Coral announced early Wednesday that emergency services are suspended citywide until winds drop below 45 mph. Residents were advised to shelter in place.

In an updated statement at 8 a.m., the NHC said conditions are rapidly deteriorating along the southwest Florida coast as recent data indicated that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 155 mph.