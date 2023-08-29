TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is sending teams to Florida and Georgia to assist with impacts from Idalia, which is expected to make landfall in the Big Bend region some time Wednesday as a major hurricane.

Nine members of California’s US&R team will deploy to Florida and Georgia, Newsom said. Three members are going to Atlanta and six are headed to Orlando.

“When disaster strikes, Americans come together,” Newsom said in a statement. “California will support Florida and Georgia as they work to protect citizens from the damage of Hurricane Idalia.”

The worst weather for the Tampa Bay area will be between Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon. However, the biggest storm surge for the Tampa Bay area will occur Wednesday morning.

Idalia became a Category 2 hurricane in the 5 p.m. Tuesday update from the National Hurricane Center.

As of a 5 p.m. update, the National Hurricane Center said Idalia is about 195 miles southwest of Tampa, moving north around 15 mph. The storm’s wind speeds have increased to 100 mph.

Idalia Resources

