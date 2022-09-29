TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Big Storm Brewing is providing relief to storm victims in Lee and Charlotte counties following Hurricane Ian and is asking for the public’s help..

Workers will be filling up to 10,000 gallon jugs of water to use for cleaning and will deliver them once roads are deemed safe.

Big Storm has a taproom in Cape Coral. The company was in the process of redeveloping Fat Point Brewing’s warehouse in Punta Gorda. The amount of damage to that warehouse is not yet known.

Big Storm’s Tampa Bay locations in Pinellas and Pasco counties will be open Thursday for those who wish to donation to those in Lee and Charlotte counties.

“We are open and the whole reason to be open is so we can be a drop-off site,” said L.J. Govoni, co-owner of Big Storm Brewing. “Our hearts go out to those hit the hardest by Ian, and we are rallying the Tampa Bay community as fast as we safely can to help what could be hundreds of our fellow Floridians in crisis.”

Big Storm Brewing said if it’s safe for you to leave you home to donate items, you can drop them off Thursday and throughout the weekend 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at their locations at 2330 Success Dr, Odessa and 12707 49th St N, Clearwater.

A list of items to donate include food like breakfast cereal, granola bars, cookies, crackers, baby formula, personal hygiene items and cleaning and sanitation supplies.