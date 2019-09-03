Bay area pilots unite to help people in Bahamas after Dorian

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – People living in the area devastated by Dorian are in desperate need of the basics of life.

High winds, flooding rains, and storm surge has put neighborhoods on Abaco Island in the Bahamas underwater.

An organization called Sol Relief is stocking up on items to fly to the Bahamas.

“We are thinking chainsaws, generators, batteries, solar-powered chargers, and flashlights. Diapers are gonna be on that list as well” said Mark Auchtung.

Sol Relief has helped after many other storms. In October of 2017, 8 On Your Side flew with them to St. Croix after Hurricane Maria.

They’ve also run missions after Irma and Michael.

“100% of our money, donations, money, everything goes directly to the Bahamas this time. We’re not spending any of that money on administrative funds,” said Auchtung.

Pilots met recently to plan strategy as supplies are already starting to trickle in. Sol Relief is asking people to add to the small stack.

On its website, there is a list of needed items. You can pick up something and drop it off at St. Pete Air at Albert Whitted Airport.

“It is heartbreaking. It is. Some of the things, ya know, we’ll leave here tonight and go get something to eat. There’s a lot of people, that, they can’t do that today,” said Auchtung.

The organization plans to run its first flights by Tuesday or Wednesday.