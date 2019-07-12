Barry becomes 1st Hurricane of 2019 Atlantic Season, weakens after landfall

WFLA (TAMPA) – Hurricane Barry made landfall near Intracoastal City, Louisiana early this afternoon and then weakened back into a tropical storm shortly thereafter, according to the National Hurricane Center.

At 11 PM Saturday, maximum sustained winds were near 50 mph. The center of the storm was located about 35 miles southwest of Alexandria, LA moving to the north northwest at 8 mph.

Barry will begin to continue to weaken as it pushes farther north in Louisiana and is expected to become a tropical depression on Sunday. Meanwhile, the flooding threat is just beginning as heavy rains accompany the slow moving storm.

A Storm Surge Warning is in place from Intracoastal City to Shell Beach. The highest water rise is expected from the mouth of the Atchafalaya River to Shell Beach with 3 to 6 ft of water could rise above the tide. 2 to 4 ft of water could rise from Shell Beach to the Mississippi/Alabama Border and in Lake Pontchartrain. 3 to 5 ft is forecast from Intracoastal City to the mouth of the Atchafalaya.

As Barry moves inland over the lower Mississippi River Valley, winds will weaken quickly but the slow forward movement of the storm will increase the flooding threat from rainfall. Flash flooding and river flooding are extremely likely through early next week according to the National Hurricane Center. A corridor of 6-12″ of rain is expected along and to the east of Barry’s center with totals up to 20″ possible.

Widespread 6-12″ of rain expected. Isolated spots above 20″.