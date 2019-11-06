Bahamas still working to rebuild after Dorian as tropics quiet down

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There are just 24 days left of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season and, as expected, the tropics are quieting down.

Typically, tropical activity in November is much slimmer than the previous months. However, there have been a number of storms in the past.

Hurricane Kate is the only hurricane on record to make landfall in the United States after Nov. 4. Kate moved ashore as a Category 2 storm in 1985. Landfall was in the Florida Panhandle on Nov. 21. Kate developed north of the Caribbean Islands and moved west toward Cuba. After passing over Cuba, Kate moved into the Gulf of Mexico and made landfall near Panama City.

Right now, the National Hurricane Center is not monitoring any new potential development and nothing es expected for the next five days.

This is great news for the residents of the Bahamas who are still trying to recover from Hurricane Dorian. Dorian stalled over the northern Islands with sustained wind speeds of 185 mph about two months ago.