Baby sea turtles escape as Hurricane Dorian nears South Carolina coast

by: Jan-Michael Pugh

Posted: / Updated:

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials stated that sea turtle nests on the west side of Folly beach have hatched before potential impacts of Hurricane Dorian.

At 7:00 a.m. there was a large hole in the nest and about 4-5 inches down were numerous nostrils pointing up, according to officials. When officials returned at 11:00 a.m. they were a little closer to the surface but still inactive.

The following videos are courtesy of the Folly Beach Turtle Watch Program:

The hatchlings became active after a brisk cold tide washed over the nest.

