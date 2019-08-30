1  of  2
AT&T promises billing relief to customers affected by Hurricane Dorian

TAMPA (WFLA) – As Hurricane Dorian approaches AT&T is making sure its customers won’t have to worry about overage charges due to the storm.

AT&T posted on their website the statement:

With Hurricane Dorian approaching, we plan to waive overage charges on mobile services, giving unlimited talk, text and data for AT&T wireless and AT&T PREPAID customers in affected areas in Florida from September 2 to September 8. We’re closely monitoring Hurricane Dorian and will continue to provide updates as needed.

