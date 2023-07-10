TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is eyeing an area of low pressure that is expected to form in a few days.

The system is several hundred miles to the east-northeast of Bermuda.

The NHC said the system could “acquire some subtropical or tropical characteristics” during the middle to the latter part of this week.

It is forecast to turn northward by the weekend, bringing it over cooler water and limiting additional development.

The NHC said the system has a 30 percent chance of developing over the next seven days.

The system poses no threat to Florida.

