Area of disturbed weather moving toward Florida, development chances low

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of disturbed weather in the Atlantic that has a low chance of developing as it moves toward Florida.

In an outlook posted Wednesday morning, the NHC said the area is located over the central and northwestern Bahamas. It’s currently producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Forecasters say some slow development is possible over the next several days as it moves toward the Florida peninsula.

The NHC says it has a near-zero percent chance of formation in the next 48 hours. There is a low 20 percent chance of formation through the next five days.

Tropical Storm Chantal formed in the north Atlantic late Tuesday night. It poses no threat to Florida or the East Coast. The next named storm will be Dorian.

Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking the system and will have the latest on “Tracking the Tropics” Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. ET.