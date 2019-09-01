Breaking News
Alligator Alley tolls suspended to ease evacuations from Florida’s southeast coast

FT. MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles suspended tolls on Alligator Alley on Sunday.

The tolls were suspended to help ease congestion with evacuees leaving the southeast coast of Florida ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

The tolls at the 25 mile marker and the 100 mile marker on Interstate 75 will be suspended until further notice. The Florida Highway Patrol is monitoring the area and assisting with traffic congestion.

There has been no word if other tolls in the state will be suspended.

