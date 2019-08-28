Airlines waiving some Labor Day flight change fees ahead of Hurricane Dorian

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As Hurricane Dorian barrels through the Caribbean Sea and toward Florida, passengers across the country are having to revisit their Labor Day plans to and from the Sunshine State. Luckily, most major airlines are waiving their flight change fees.

American

According to a recent update on American Airlines’ website, the airline’s flight change fees will be waived for people scheduled to travel between Aug. 28 and Aug. 31. The travel update applies to passengers traveling to and from Barbados, Haiti, Martinique, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and Saint Lucia, Bahamas and Turks and Calcos Islands. Passengers can contact the airline’s reservations website here to make any changes.

Delta

Passengers of Delta headed to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Saint Lucia on Aug. 28 and 29 can rebook flights with a waived change fee and fly no later than Sept. 5.

For passengers traveling to the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos between Aug. 30 and 31, they can rebook and fly no later than Sept. 7. The airline suggests that passengers can get the most up-to-date information using My Trips on delta.com

Frontier

Frontier Airlines is allowing customers scheduled to travel to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic to make a change, without any additional fee. The plan applies to flights booked between Aug. 26 and Aug. 30. Customers whose flights are cancelled may request a refund here.

JetBlue

As part of its plan during Hurricane Dorian, JetBlue will waive change fees, cancel fees and any differences in ticket prices for customers who are scheduled to travel Aug. 28 and 29 to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and St. Thomas. Changes can be made using Jetblue’s online flight manager here.

Southwest

In a press release sent Wednesday, Southwest alerted passengers of a travel advisory affecting passengers in three areas:

The Turks and Caicos Islands, Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic – scheduled flights through Aug. 30

The Bahamas – scheduled flights through Aug. 31

Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, and West Palm Beach, and Florida – scheduled flights Aug. 31 to Sept. 2

Customers with reservations for a canceled flight may request a refund here for an unused ticket.

Spirit

Spirit officials said in a press release that passengers scheduled to travel between Aug. 30 and Sept. 5 to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti can rebook their flights and the airline will waive the change fee, with no fare difference.

Passengers can Visit Spirit’s Manage Travel page, or by calling the Spirit Reservations Center at 801-401-2222.

