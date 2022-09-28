TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Access to the barrier islands of Pinellas County has been restored, with restrictions.

Access is restored, but restricted to residents, property owners, business owners and employees and contractors.

The announcement was made by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday morning.

To gain access, you must provide your barrier island re-entry permit, or a photo ID and reasonable proof you live for have business on the islands. The sheriff’s office said that would include vehicle registration, a property tax or utility bill, proof of employment or work orders.

Access will be reassessed midday, according to the sheriff’s office. The evacuation order is still in effect.