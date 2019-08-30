8 items to pack in hurricane emergency bag

Breaking News
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As we prepare for Hurricane Dorian to hit the Florida coast, 8 is on your side making sure your go-bag is packed properly with everything you’ll need in an emergency.

The Tampa Emergency Operations Center suggests packing a backpack today so you are ready to go at any moment,

Here are the 8 most important items to have on hand according to the Tampa Emergency Operations Center.

WATER – A good rule of thumb is to stock one gallon of water per person per day in a seven day supply.

FIRST AID KIT – Your emergency kit should have items to handle cuts, wounds bruises, etc. Items like alcohol wipes, bandaids and duct tape for splints are important.

NON-PERISHABLE FOOD – Think of things you will actually eat and have nutritional value. Freeze-dried fruits, ready to go pasta, and peanut butter are staples.

BATTERY OPERATED RADIO – Tuning in to your AM and FM stations will keep you safe in a natural disaster situation.

BATTERIES/CHARGING UNITS – Have extra sets of batteries and charging units ready to go for your electronics.

FLASHLIGHTS – Have at least two on hand for visibility in an emergency. This can also help rescue teams spot you if you shine the light in the air.

PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT – Items to protect you from hazardous materials are goggles, leather gloves, hard hat, dust and mold masks.

ABILITY TO COMMUNICATE – Have a plan for who you’re going to call in the event of an emergency and have multiple modes of communication ready to go.

