TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 7-Eleven store was damaged and its roof torn off by winds in Polk County during Hurricane Ian effects.

News Channel 8’s Xavier Woods was in the county Thursday morning, looking for fuel with his photojournalist in Lakeland.

“This isn’t what we thought we would find,” he said on the broadcast.

The roof of the store is completely gone and now sits down by the pumps on the ground, due to the powerful winds the storm caused in Lakeland and across the Tampa Bay area.

Xavier reported one of the pumps appears to be damaged, as well as a fire extinguisher in the area as well.

Lakeland Electric is currently reporting that about 62,600 customers are without power in the area.