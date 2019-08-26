5 p.m. tropics update: Dorian moving toward Caribbean; Tropical Depression Six forms in Atlantic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Storm Team 8 is now tracking two tropical systems in the Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Dorian changed very little Monday. Dorian continues to move towards the Caribbean Sea. Maximum sustained winds were still at 60 mph as of the 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Puerto Rico.

Dry air continues to surround Dorian and prevent rapid strengthening. Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to fly into the storm Monday evening.

Strengthening is forecast over the next few days and Dorian is expected to be a hurricane as it passes Puerto Rico and eastern Hispaniola.

Dorian is still a compact storm with tropical-storm-force winds extending out to only 45 miles from the center.

The forecast track has higher confidence than the intensity forecast. Dorian will continue to move west-northwest tonight and turning more northwest tomorrow.

The forecast takes Dorian somewhere over or between the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. The closer the storm passes over the Dominican Republic, the higher the chance of it not surviving as it emerges near the Bahamas Thursday or Friday.

The forecast calls for hurricane-strength wind speeds in the Caribbean with only slight weakening as it moves into the Bahamas. Sustained winds are still expected to be near 70 mph, a stronger tropical storm, moving through the Bahamas towards Florida. Southeast Florida is now in the cone of uncertainty.

Dorian will need to be watched over the next few days as it moves over the Caribbean Islands.

Tropical Depression Six has developed well off the Carolina coastline. This area of low pressure has been tracked since it was off the east coast of Florida this past weekend.

Six has shown some signs of more persistent and organized convection today. This area of showers and storms is located farther south from the center of circulation. Current winds are set at 35 mph and movement is to the east at 2 mph.

Six is embedded with an area of higher winds aloft but is also sitting over warmer water. Strengthening is expected and a tropical storm could form within the next 12 hours.

However, Tropical Depression Six will not impact Florida and will stay out over the open Atlantic, moving north, for the next three or four days.