3,000 Florida Power and Light crews processed at Daytona International Speedway

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Power and Light Company welcomed thousands of workers from across the country and Canada in Daytona Beach on Saturday.

Crews from 34 states assembled at Daytona International Speedway.

FPL said the workforce is pre-positioned to support anticipated restoration efforts after Hurricane Dorian or its various effects.

Company President Eric Silagy welcomed crews to Florida.

“So we’re here at Daytona Beach today at the raceway where we’re onboarding crews are coming in from across the country,” Silagy said. “Today we’re processing about 750 crews. Close to 3,000 will be processed here within the next 24 hours.”

He said FPL has nearly 16,000 personnel committed to power restoration around the state.

The company is also planning to have 24 staging sites.

”We’re preparing for the worst, we’re hoping for the best, but we’re going to be ready,” Silagy said.

FPL customers can download the app to report or get the latest information about outages. It’s available to download in the iOS Apple Store and Google Play.

Customers can also visit FPL’s website, Twitter, Facebook and the FPL Power Tracker.

LATEST NEWS: