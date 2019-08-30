3 women make history as crew for NOAA plane ahead of Hurricane Dorian

1  of  2
LAKELAND, Fla. (WESH) – Hurricane Dorian could wreak havoc over Labor Day weekend, possibly hitting Florida as a Category 4 hurricane.

Federal, state and local officials are preparing for the potential major storm, including the aircraft operations center for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

This storm is a first for one of its flight crews.

NOAA Aircraft Operations Center tweeted a photo of its first all-female three-pilot flight crew preparing for a reconnaissance mission.

The crew features Capt. Kristie Twining, Cmdr. Rebecca Waddington and Lt. Lindsey Norman.

