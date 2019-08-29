211 Tampa Bay helping residents prepare before possible storm impacts

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As Tampa Bay residents get prepared for the possible impacts of Hurricane Dorian, it is important to remember all resources available to locals ahead of the storm.
211 Tampa Bay is offering critical disaster support service information for local residents. The 211 team will be providing…
- Emotional support
- Vital information regarding federal and state disaster relief and recovery financial assistance programs
- Emergency food and housing assistance
- Legal support
- Prescription assistance
- Health services
- Disaster volunteer and financial support opportunities
If you know someone who needs assistance, please tell them to reach out by dialing 211 or by texting their zip code to 898211.
