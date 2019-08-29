211 Tampa Bay helping residents prepare before possible storm impacts

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As Tampa Bay residents get prepared for the possible impacts of Hurricane Dorian, it is important to remember all resources available to locals ahead of the storm.

211 Tampa Bay is offering critical disaster support service information for local residents. The 211 team will be providing…

Emotional support

Vital information regarding federal and state disaster relief and recovery financial assistance programs

Emergency food and housing assistance

Legal support

Prescription assistance

Health services

Disaster volunteer and financial support opportunities

If you know someone who needs assistance, please tell them to reach out by dialing 211 or by texting their zip code to 898211.

