TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The last day of November marks the end of hurricane season and although the Atlantic season ended up near average, it was anything but uneventful.

In total, 14 named storms formed throughout the season. Of those 14, eight were hurricanes and two of those were major hurricanes.

There were four landfalls in the US from named storms. Tropical Storm Colin impacted the South Carolina coastline. Major Hurricane Ian first made landfall in southwest Florida before moving on to make another landfall in South Carolina. The fourth landfall was along the east coast of Florida by Hurricane Nicole.

Early on in the season, Potential Tropical Cyclone 1 impacted Florida but it was not yet a named storm. It did eventually form into Tropical Storm Alex but not until it moved out into the Atlantic.

It was a near average start to the season with three named storms through July 3rd. However, it was the first year on record that no named storms formed between July 3rd and August 31st, which is typically when the season begins to ramp up.

After the almost two month quiet stretch, the season ramped up from there and with three hurricanes, November 2022 tied the record for most November hurricanes.

According to Colorado State University, large plumes of Saharan dust, stronger than normal upper level winds and cooler than normal water temperatures in the subtropical Atlantic could all be contributors for keeping the season near average as opposed to the above average season that was forecast.

Hurricane Ian was by far the most notable storm of the year for the United States, and especially Florida. It tied for the fifth strongest US landfall on record with maximum winds of 145 mph. Unfortunately, it was the deadliest Florida hurricane since the Labor Day Hurricane in 1935.