2020 Atlantic hurricane season begins

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/CNN) – Another threat is looming for Floridians this year.

The 2020 hurricane season starts on Monday, and the NOAA predicts there will be an above average year.

States across the Atlantic coast, including Florida, must shift their focus to preparing for the storms, all while the world deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials calling for residents to stay indoors could soon be telling people to evacuate their homes and move to a shelter if a storm threatens.

Florida’s disaster preparedness sales tax holiday went into effect on Friday. So if you need to stock up on supplies and want to save a little bit of money, your best time to shop is now through June 4.

During the sales tax holiday, the following items are exempt from sales tax:

Selling for $10 or less:

Reusable ice (reusable ice packs)

Selling for $20 or less:

Any portable self-powered light source (powered by battery, solar, hand-crank or gas) Candles Flashlights Lanterns



Selling for $25 or less:

Any gas or diesel fuel container, including LP gas and kerosene containers

Selling for $30 or less:

Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, only these sizes: AAA-cell AA-cell C-cell D-cell 6-volt 9-volt

Coolers and ice chests (food storage; nonelectrical)

Selling for $50 or less:

Bungee cords

Ground anchor systems

Radios (powered by battery, solar or hand-crank) Two-way Weather band

Ratchet straps

Tarpaulins (tarps)

Tie-down kits

Visqueen, plastic sheeting, plastic drop cloths and other flexible waterproof sheeting

Selling for $750 or less:

Portable generators used to provide light or communications or to preserve food in the event of a power outage

The sales tax exemption does not apply to the rental or repair or any qualifying items. It also does not apply to sales in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport.

If qualifying items are sold in a set with non-qualifying items, the price of the set will be subject to sales tax.

You can learn more about the sales tax holiday on the Florida Department of Revenue website.

Hurricane season begins June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.

LATEST STORIES: