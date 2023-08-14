TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is watching two tropical waves in the Atlantic.

The NHC said the first tropical wave is between the Cabo Verde Islands and the west coast of Africa.

The system is forecast to develop slowly over the next few days as it moves west-northwestward across the Atlantic.

Forecasters are also monitoring a system located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. This system could develop by the middle to latter portion of the week, the NHC said.

It is too early to tell if these systems will affect any areas.