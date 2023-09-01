TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is monitoring several systems in the Atlantic as we near the peak of hurricane season.

Two disturbances in the Atlantic have a high chance of formation, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The NHC said it is monitoring showers and thunderstorms west of Cape Verde that are showing signs of organization.

Forecasters said a short-live tropical depression or tropical storm is expected to form Friday. The system will then move across the eastern tropical Atlantic.

It has a 90 percent chance of development over the next two days.

Another tropical depression could form in the Atlantic on Friday. The NHC said the remnants of Gert have become better organized over the past several hours.

The system is forecast to meander over the subtropical Atlantic through the weekend, the NHC said. It has a 70 percent chance of development over the next two days.

The NHC also said a tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa this weekend. It could gradually develop sometime next week as it moves westward to west-northwestward over the eastern central portions of the tropical Atlantic. It has a 40% chance of development over the next seven days.