TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen as it nears Cuba. The storm is almost a Category 3 storm.

At 2 a.m., Ian had maximum sustained winds of 110 mph and was moving north northwest at 13 mph, with hurricane-force winds extending outward up to 35 miles from the storm’s center.

Ian is forecast to become a major hurricane early Tuesday as it nears western Cuba. The storm is expected to remain a major hurricane over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.

Tampa Bay residents can expect to feel tropical storm conditions by Tuesday evening. Hurricane conditions are expected along the west coast of Florida on Wednesday.

Several Tampa Bay area counties issued evacuation orders on Monday. They include residents living in Zone A in Hillsborough County, residents living in Zone A in Manatee County, residents living in zones A, B and C in Pinellas County and residents living in Level A in Sarasota County.

A hurricane warning and a storm surge warning were issued for Tampa Bay.

According to the NHC, water could reach the following heights above ground in the following areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide:

Anclote River to Middle of Longboat Key, FL including Tampa Bay —5-10 ft

Suwannee River to Anclote River — 5-8 ft

Middle of Longboat Key, FL to Englewood, FL — 5-8 ft

Englewood, FL to Bonita Beach, FL including Charlotte Harbor —4-7 ft

Bonita Beach, FL to East Cape Sable, FL —3-5 ft

Flagler/Volusia County Line, FL to Altamaha Sound including St. Johns River — 2-4 ft

East Cape Sable, FL to Card Sound Bridge, FL including Florida Bay — 2-4 ft

Aucilla River to Suwannee River — 2-4 ft

Florida Keys including the Dry Tortugas — 2-4 ft

Indian Pass, FL to Aucilla River — 1-3 ft

In west Central Florida, Ian is expected to produce 6 to 12 inches of rain, with a maximum of up to 20 inches.

