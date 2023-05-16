TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The first tropical wave of the season emerged off the coast of Africa on Monday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The NHC said the wave is the first of about 60 that are generated over North Africa each year.

“The GFS model has been suggesting we watch the waters off the SE U. S. Coast in about 10 days for tropical development. This is too far in the future to put much stock in, but would be seasonally appropriate,” Jeff Masters, a former hurricane scientist tweeted.

With hurricane season just weeks away, the NHC has begun its daily Tropical Weather Outlook for the Atlantic basin. The outlook will be issued at 2 a.m., 8 a.m., 2 p.m., and 8 p.m.

Researchers at Colorado State University believe this season could be slightly below-average.

In April, researchers released their prediction of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season. They believe it will feature 6 hurricanes — two of them Category 3, 4, or 5 hurricanes — and 13 named storms.

Hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

This season’s potential hurricane names include Arlene, Bret, Cindy, Don, Emily, Franklin, Gert, Harold, Idalia, Jose, Katia, Lee, Margot, Nigel, Ophelia, Philippe, Rina, Sean, Tammy, Vince, and Whitney.