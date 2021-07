TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch untill 11 p.m. for the following counties:

Hardee

Polk

Hillsborough

Desoto

Charlotte

Lee

Manatee

Pinellas

Sarasota

Strong rain bands from Tropical Storm Elsa will likely contain rotating storms later this afternoon, this evening and into the night.

This Tornado Watch will likely be extended to include northern counties later tonight.