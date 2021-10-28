LIVE RADAR: Tornado Watch issued for entire Tampa Bay area before cold front arrives

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for the entire Tampa Bay area.

The tornado watch will remain in effect until Oct. 28 at 5 p.m.

Max Defender 8 Meteorologist Amanda Holly said rounds of rain and strong thunderstorms will be possible throughout Tampa Bay Thursday.

“It is possible to see an isolated tornado or two in some of the stronger storms this afternoon and a warning may be issued,” Amanda said.

The strongest storms will bring torrential rain that could lead to brief flooding in localized areas. Strong, gusty winds from 30 to 40 mph are possible within the storms as well. If a storm is severe, winds could be even stronger than that.

The threat for severe storms will be over by 6 or 7 p.m. Thursday for most areas.

This story is developing and will be updated.