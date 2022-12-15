TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for all counties in the Tampa Bay area.

The watch will be in effect through 4 p.m. Thursday, WFLA’s Leigh Spann said.

A line of strong thunderstorms is expected to move through Tampa Bay Thursday morning and afternoon. This particular storm system has been producing tornadoes across the Southeast region, but should be weaker when it moves through the area, however, isolated tornadoes are possible, according to Spann.

The storms will be north of Interstate 4 Thursday morning, and shift further south around 10 a.m. They should start to break up around 3 p.m. as they continue south.