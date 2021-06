TAMPA (WFLA) – A tornado warning has been cancelled in Pinellas County following a radar report of a possible waterspout moving on shore.

According to the National Weather Service, the warning ran until 4:15 p.m.

🚨 4:16PM: Our brief tornado warning has expired. Radar indicated a possible waterspout moving onshore, but the area of concern has now weakened #flwx pic.twitter.com/J1aFqftfaW — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) June 29, 2021

